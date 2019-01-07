Moss Bros Group (MOSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LON:MOSB opened at GBX 25.45 ($0.33) on Thursday. Moss Bros Group has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

