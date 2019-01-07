MoSys (MOSY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MOSY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of MoSys at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

