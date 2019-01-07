MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.29. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

MSA stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.34. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $1,074,217.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,317.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,082. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $115,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 672.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.