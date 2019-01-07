N Brown Group (BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report published on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 204.17 ($2.67).

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 92.35 ($1.21) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 361 ($4.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other news, insider Ronald McMillan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £60,500 ($79,053.97). Also, insider Gill Barr acquired 8,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.02 ($13,004.08).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

