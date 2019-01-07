Namibian Resources (AAOG) Trading Down 8.3%

Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.18 ($0.20). 7,849,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.55 ($0.22).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Namibian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Namibian Resources Company Profile (LON:AAOG)

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

