NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.98

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 9417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,234,000 after buying an additional 808,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 358,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,232,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after buying an additional 229,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 122,908 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

