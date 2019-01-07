National General (NGHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on National General and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NGHC opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.79. National General has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

In other National General news, CEO Barry Karfunkel bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Karfunkel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,148 shares of company stock worth $652,840. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National General by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of National General by 36.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of National General by 23.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

