National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) Shares Bought by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Western Life Group comprises approximately 16.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of National Western Life Group worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWLI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $303.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $260.64 and a fifty-two week high of $343.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $225.44 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

