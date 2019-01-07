Navient (NAVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry over the past six months While earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 have remained stable lately, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Also, inorganic growth strategies to diversify product offerings and boost overall business encourage us. The company continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bodes well for its financials. However, it continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities remain a concern.”

Get Navient alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Navient and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74. Navient has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 27.1% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,665,000 after buying an additional 5,465,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 43.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,005,000 after buying an additional 7,380,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navient by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,905,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Navient by 6.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,841,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.