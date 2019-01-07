Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Shares Up 5.3%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37. 584,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 359,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin bought 17,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $36,074.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Heller bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,978 shares of company stock worth $161,976. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 165,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $469,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

