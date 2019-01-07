Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 225.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total value of $337,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,014 shares of company stock worth $84,642,560 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Nomura set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.04.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.77 on Monday, hitting $315.34. 18,596,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,142,276. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.91 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/netflix-inc-nflx-position-increased-by-moody-national-bank-trust-division.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.