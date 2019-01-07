Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,255,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 80.40% and a negative return on equity of 215.59%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

