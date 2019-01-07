Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 33,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,932,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $1,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,836 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,136. 30.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/neuberger-berman-group-llc-decreases-holdings-in-shake-shack-inc-shak.html.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.