New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.28 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,843 shares of company stock worth $2,822,508 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

