New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 273.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after buying an additional 454,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 633.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 239,591 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $614,200.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $12,142,506. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $74.22 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

