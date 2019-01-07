NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Million

Brokerages expect NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) to post sales of $12.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.72 million and the highest is $12.98 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full-year sales of $47.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.58 million to $47.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.66 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $60.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. Compass Point set a $19.00 price target on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.34.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,672,515.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $129,529. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 20.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 16,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,249. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.99%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

