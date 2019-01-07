Nicola Mining (NIM) Shares Down 13%

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) was down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 38 mineral claims located in Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont property comprising 20 mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares area, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares area.

