Nobilis Health (HLTH) Raised to Speculative Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $2.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Shares of HLTH opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Weber Alan W owned about 0.63% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

