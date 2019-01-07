Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Gap Up to $20.68

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $20.68. Noble Energy shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3080775 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Noble Energy by 5,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Noble Energy by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 947.6% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,187,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 412.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,538 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

