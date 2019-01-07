Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,192,000 after buying an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,766,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,344,000 after buying an additional 459,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,639,000 after buying an additional 296,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 804,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 171,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $2,166,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 20,158 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $632,558.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,431. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/nordea-investment-management-ab-cuts-stake-in-blucora-inc-bcor.html.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.