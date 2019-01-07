Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.84 Million Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 403,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 687,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 48.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 373,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

In related news, insider Doug S. Aron bought 7,500 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,270.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug S. Aron bought 8,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,139.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,310 shares of company stock worth $242,636 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.49 on Monday. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-1-84-million-position-in-archrock-inc-aroc.html.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.