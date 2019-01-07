Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 40,200 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 15.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,491,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the third quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 51.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 39.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

NCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-40200-shares-of-navigant-consulting-inc-nci.html.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.