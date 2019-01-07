Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 1,550,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,159. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Aegis raised their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

