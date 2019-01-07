North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.26 Million Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of Crown Crafts worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,649. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Crown Crafts in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Crafts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

