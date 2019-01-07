North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 3,026 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,213,000 after buying an additional 1,453,780 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,756,000 after buying an additional 971,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $255.77. The company had a trading volume of 590,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

