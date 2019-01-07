Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 8th. Northern Technologies International has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $28.63 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

