Novavax (NVAX) Given a $4.00 Price Target by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Analysts

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.76.

NVAX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.19. Novavax has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69,675 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 2,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 265,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 255,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novavax by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 349,209 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 220,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 47,362 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

