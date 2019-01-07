Novavax (NVAX) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.76.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.18. Novavax has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 35.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 359,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.