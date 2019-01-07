NOW (DNOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNOW. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NOW stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NOW has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,669,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,787,000 after purchasing an additional 326,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,662,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,201,000 after acquiring an additional 205,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,739,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,324 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

