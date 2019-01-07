NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of NRG Energy worth $55,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $39.04 on Monday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/nrg-energy-inc-nrg-shares-bought-by-morgan-stanley.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.