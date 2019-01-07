Nutanix (NTNX) Shares Gap Up to $43.47

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.62, but opened at $43.47. Nutanix shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1393614 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nutanix to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutanix to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 34,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $1,378,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Parks sold 8,313 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $331,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,670,029. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nutanix by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

