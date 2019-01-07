Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Ifs Securities began coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $440.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.73. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Phil D. Kramer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

