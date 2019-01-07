Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 2,192,658 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,192,658 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OAK opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

