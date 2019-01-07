Office Depot Inc (ODP) Receives $4.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. Bank of America set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Office Depot by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Office Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Office Depot by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Office Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 793,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Office Depot by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,373. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

