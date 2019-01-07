Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Okta worth $484,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 55.7% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $63.15 on Monday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077,695 shares of company stock worth $69,685,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

