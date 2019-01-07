Old Republic International Co. (ORI) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 2.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.28% of Old Republic International worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 73,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,341. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.04. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

