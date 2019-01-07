ONG 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (ONG)

ONG (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ONG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00008518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONG has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.35 million worth of ONG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONG has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.02208913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00156078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00218547 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024824 BTC.

ONG Profile

ONG was first traded on June 17th, 2017. ONG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ONG’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ONG is ont.io. The official message board for ONG is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

ONG Token Trading

ONG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONG using one of the exchanges listed above.

