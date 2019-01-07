Ontology (ONT) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00015758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, BCEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $184.94 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,115,881 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BitMart, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Bibox, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

