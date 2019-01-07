Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.07 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

