Oppenheimer Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Par Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen cut Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $15.18 on Monday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $909.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 618,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 69.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.