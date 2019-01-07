ORBCOMM (ORBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,144.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,064,833.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,597,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $12,674,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 138.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 969,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 615,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $5,583,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

