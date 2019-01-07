OriginClear (OCLN) and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Critical Contrast

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Pacific Ethanol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Ethanol has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 480.36%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than OriginClear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of -2.14, meaning that its share price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Pacific Ethanol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -40.45% N/A -302.55% Pacific Ethanol -2.66% -11.39% -5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Pacific Ethanol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $3.35 million 0.59 -$5.23 million N/A N/A Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.03 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -1.32

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ethanol.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats OriginClear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated wastewater treatment products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

