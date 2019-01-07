ORIX Co. (IX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 44,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

IX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.02. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. ORIX has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $100.03.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.