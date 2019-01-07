OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $734,165.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. OST has a market cap of $12.09 million and $734,165.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.02198832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00156214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00210371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024881 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,949,323 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

