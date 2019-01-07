Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) & GeneNews (GNWSF) Head to Head Survey

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneNews and Oxford Immunotec Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than GeneNews.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Oxford Immunotec Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10% Oxford Immunotec Global -12.51% -41.15% -24.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneNews and Oxford Immunotec Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $410,000.00 12.64 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million 3.44 -$32.88 million ($1.36) -9.90

GeneNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Immunotec Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GeneNews has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats GeneNews on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company is also developing a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as lyme disease, as well as for use in screening blood for the parasite babesia microti that causes babesiosis; and T-SPOT.CMV test that measures the strength of a patient's cellular response to CMV infection. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

