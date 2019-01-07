Paramount Resources Ltd (PRMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

