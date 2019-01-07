Parker Drilling (PKD) vs. Western Energy Services (WEEEF) Financial Analysis

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parker Drilling and Western Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $442.52 million 0.01 -$118.70 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $183.65 million 0.18 -$28.94 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parker Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Parker Drilling has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Parker Drilling and Western Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling -32.33% -41.39% -10.74% Western Energy Services -15.16% -9.61% -5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Energy Services beats Parker Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rigs and related equipment. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment for hydraulic fracturing services, well completions and production work, and coil tubing and drilling services. This segment operates a fleet of 66 service rigs, including 32 singles, 26 doubles, and 8 slant service rigs. The company serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and other oilfield service companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

