Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,285. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $25.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

