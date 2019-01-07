Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after buying an additional 2,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,352,421,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $780,059.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.22, for a total value of $2,268,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,446 shares of company stock worth $68,961,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. 290,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $102.37 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 317.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

