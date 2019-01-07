Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,495 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 302,521 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 541.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,178. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $105.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.1838 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

